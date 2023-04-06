Election for Education Council

Education Council elections for regional seats for Faculty or Vocational Instructors are being held from today, April 17 to April 21.

Two candidates will be declared elected by acclamation: Tim Walters (Shuswap Revelstoke) and Leanne Mallory (North Okanagan).

Elections will be held for the following seats:

Central Okanagan

Brian Penfound

Kathryn Truant

Youry Khmelevsky

South Okanagan Similkameen

Sydney Acton

Collin Wallace

New this Year: Elections will be online through ElectionBuddy, an online voting platform. No personal voter information is provided to ElectionBuddy and it is only the candidates’ names that will be listed. Find out more about the candidates and read their biographies on the Okanagan College Elections page.

Every eligible voter will receive an email from [email protected] on April 17 with their personalized, one-time voting link.

If you have questions, please email [email protected].