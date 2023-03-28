OC professor makes connections in France with Derek Cook Memorial Award

Okanagan College professor Roberta Sawatzky’s recent trip to France wasn’t just to experience the culture.

No, Roberta was on an international mission to establish connections with partner schools in France and provide further opportunities for Okanagan College (OC) students and faculty to study or work abroad.

Roberta is the 2023 recipient of the Okanagan College Derek Cook Memorial Award for International Opportunities, which was established by the College to honor the memory of Derek Cook, an OC professor who passed away in 2017.

Roberta recently used the award to visit an OC partner school, INSEEC School of Business and Economics in France. She spent time with professors and students, sharing her research on Human Resources and hybrid work and heard from students who made recommendations for corporate social responsibility based on each school’s unique cultural aspects.

“This was an amazing trip, and I am honored to be chosen for the award. It allowed me to experience teaching in a different culture, providing insights to support our international and exchange students here at Okanagan College; these experiences contribute to the ongoing mission of Okanagan College to transform lives and communities”

The Okanagan College Derek Cook Memorial Award for International Opportunities is an opportunity for both students and faculty members at Okanagan College to expand their horizons and explore the world beyond their local communities. Selection is based on an individual’s contributions to and goals for fostering internationalization at Okanagan College.

The Derek Cook Memorial Award for International Opportunities is an amazing legacy that allows a student and faculty member each year to explore the world and make valuable connections that benefit the Okanagan College community. Eligible students and faculty members are encouraged to apply for this award and take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Students can find the application form in the financial awards section of MyOkanagan.