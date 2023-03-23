210699
Student awards applications back online

Financial Aid and Awards is happy to announce that our online awards applications are now up and running in myOkanagan.  Students will find the applications in the Self-Service portion, under Financial Aid – Web Application.  Many thanks to everyone in IT that made this possible!

Trades Completion Awards – for students that have/will have completed a trade between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023 – Deadline is April 30, 2023

Winter Completion Awards -  for student that have finished a program by June 30, 2023.  – Deadline is May 31, 2023

Summer Entrance Awards (All Campuses)  – Deadline May 31, 2023

Summer Indigenous Awards – Deadline May 31, 2023

Summer Kelowna Campus Entrance Awards – Deadline May 31, 2023

The OC family award is also open for relatives of OC staff and faculty members that are taking courses during the summer term.  – This closes June 30, 2023.

Grade 12 students graduating from an OC region high school can also apply by April 11, 2023 for the High School Entrance Awards.

