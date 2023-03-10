New OC Art Club blends creative pursuits with friends

Do you dabble with drawings? Unwind with watercolours? Play with paint? Sketch out the world around you? Or are you just curious about creative expression and want to meet new people?

A grassroots movement has started an Art Club at the Kelowna campus, giving OC students and staff a blank canvas to have fun.

Thi Tuong An Huynh, Greta Friesen, Ryan Rubadeau and Hannah Knox are founding student members of the club, which is sponsored by Business professor Devin Rubadeau and Communications professor Michael Saad.

Art Club aims to connect people with a common interest in art, network, grow artistic skills and have fun.

Meetings are on Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. in Room E306 of the Kelowna campus. Bring a current project you are working on. If you are new to art, there will be some supplies on hand for you to create in a relaxing and supportive environment. No skills required. Note: meeting will not include a formal presentation or lecture.

For more, follow @artclubokanagancollege on Instagram.