Enactus OC braves cold in pursuit of fundraising goal

Enactus OC students in Salmon Arm walked the 5 km on Feb. 25, 2023 for the Coldest Night of the Year to raise money in support of the hungry, hurting and homeless. Here in the Shuswap, Enactus is fundraising for Shuswap Food Action Society, which is dedicated to seeing everyone having access to healthy, abundant and affordable local food now and in the future. Their projects strive to nourish our community in mind, body and spirit.

Terry Kosowick, Business professor and Salmon Arm Enactus advisor, served up the Unusually Good Cider at the Salvation Lighthouse Food bank to over 100 walkers. Unusually Good Cider is the social enterprise project which propelled Enactus Okanagan College to win regional and national competition and represented Canada at the world competition last October, winning in the Top 4.

The team is still accepting donations until March 31. You can donate online by choosing an OC student. When the group reaches their $5,000 fundraising goal, they have committed to doing a cold plunge in the Shuswap Lake.