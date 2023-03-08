UBC Okanagan launches Doctor of Education program

UBCO will soon be offering a Doctorate of Education program with the majority of the coursework delivered online.

UBC Okanagan has a new graduate degree that will provide educators and leaders an opportunity to advance their careers while staying in their local community.

A new Doctor of Education (EdD) program, offered by the Okanagan School of Education, will fill a niche for those seeking an advanced degree and flexible professional development, says Dr. Rehan Sadiq, UBCO Provost and Vice-President, Academic.

“At UBC, we are committed to providing innovative and inclusive education,” says Dr. Sadiq. “The launch of our flexible EdD program is a testament to that commitment, as it offers a unique opportunity for educators and leaders to pursue their doctorate while balancing work and family obligations. It also makes it possible for students from across Canada and beyond to participate, bringing together a diverse community of learners."

The three-year program is designed to inform, empower and engage current and aspiring educational leaders, explains Dr. Sabre Cherkowski, Director of Graduate Programs at the Okanagan School of Education. The majority of the coursework will be delivered online with opportunities for students to come to campus for summer intensive sessions.

“Our focus on a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach to learning will bring together students from diverse educational backgrounds to share their experiences and perspectives--creating a rich and dynamic learning experience,” adds Dr. Cherkowski.

The course design will allow the degree to address timely, ever-changing and relevant issues in education, as well as meet emerging needs of professional learners, explains Dr. Jan Hare, Dean pro tem with the Faculty of Education.

“Unique to the program is the scholar-practitioner emphasis woven throughout," she says. "We are excited to offer a program that provides professional learners with the knowledge, skills and practical experience needed to make meaningful contributions and changes in their local communities."

The EdD offers credentialing that may provide career options for those seeking senior-level leadership or consulting positions, roles within government sectors, as well as community organizations.

The program will start accepting applications this summer and the first cohort will start in July 2024. Interested applicants can register to receive an email for updates on the program, including when the intake begins.

For more information about the EdD program, visit education.ok.ubc.ca/EdD.

