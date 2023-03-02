OC’s Apprentice Hiring Project connects Ukrainian worker with welcoming environment

When Fedir Solovei and his family arrived in Vernon from Ukraine last year they were looking for a fresh start after escaping the harsh realities of the Russian invasion of his home country.

Of the many hurdles Fedir was facing, finding employment was top of the list. Highly accomplished as an engineer in Ukraine, and with some experience in general construction, Fedir enjoys creating projects with wood and noted the difference in the use of wood in B.C construction practices.

That interest led Fedir to apply for a position with Vernon’s Thompson & Sons Construction as a carpenter’s helper where he was hired immediately, finding a supportive environment where he could take control of his future and get into the workforce.

Fedir is the third employee at Thompson & Sons who has moved to the Okanagan from Ukraine. He soon met others at work, including four carpenter apprentices at Okanagan College (OC). Excited by new possibilities and ready to learn new skills, Fedir followed suit and is now also on the path to becoming a carpenter apprentice with his first-year courses set to start at OC in April.

Thompson & Sons, meanwhile, secured financial support through OC’s Apprentice Hiring Project to create the apprenticeship position.

The Apprentice Hiring Project provides $5,000 to employers who hire first-year apprentices in one of 39 red seal construction and manufacturing trades. Employers who hire a newcomer to Canada or a person from an equity-deserving group, as Thompson & Sons did, receive $10,000. Since the program began last August, more than 50 businesses have been funded through the program at Okanagan College.

“I want to develop my knowledge and skills to help me become a specialist,” says Fedir. “I am sure the skills I'll learn at Okanagan College are valuable and significant, as I am a witness to the high professionalism of my colleagues who have taken the classes.”

Given Fedir’s past work experience in Ukraine, Greg Thompson had an idea that things would work out well. Not only did Fedir have a solid work ethic, Greg had already hired several Okanagan College apprentices and he says they have all become excellent employees.

“We felt confident that it would be a great opportunity for Fedir and his family to gain a foothold in Canada, to learn a trade and feel grounded,” says Greg. “Learning a trade is a great way to build connections within the industry and in a new community. The Apprentice Hiring Project has supported Fedir – and helped our business.”

“We’re working hard to help students enter the workforce and the Apprentice Hiring Project allows us to help connect apprentices with local businesses who are looking for skilled workers.” says Stephen Speers, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship at Okanagan College. “At Okanagan College, our instructors work with students in small classes, providing the hands-on training that is key to launching into a great career.”

For his part, Fedir can’t wait. He begins his courses at Okanagan College next month.

The Apprentice Hiring Project is funded by the Government of Canada’s Apprenticeship Service and in partnership with Okanagan College. The project’s goal is to support the hiring of first-year apprentices, enhance workplace diversity and to provide guidance to employers.

If you are interested in hiring a first-year apprentice, apply for the Apprentice Hiring Project here or by calling 250-762-5445 ext. 4479.