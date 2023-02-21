Community donations support College's trades facility

Two recent donations to Okanagan College’s trades training facility are a perfect example of how partnerships with the community continue to benefit students.

People taking courses in Okanagan College’s RV Training program are benefitting from donations that allow them to work on equipment that is in use in the industry.

GLP Canada and Atlas Trailer both donated an assortment of new appliances including hot water heaters, furnaces and range/oven to the RV Training program.

“Thank you to our valued partners in the community who continue to support our RV service training programs,” said Corey Bransfield, OC’s Motor Vehicle Trades Chairperson. “Being able to have new equipment to work on gives our students and apprentices the type of real-world experience that will allow them to step into the workforce when they complete their training.”

The Motor Vehicle Department at OC offers Heavy Mechanical, Automotive Service Technician, and Recreation Vehicle Service Technician programs in the state-of-the-art shops at the Kelowna campus.