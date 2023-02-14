Local couple's Okanagan Dream Rally contribution is a dream come true for Okanagan College students

Jason and Laura Norup-Boyer are passionate about education; that’s why when they participated in the auction at the 2022 Okanagan Dream Rally, they requested their $40,000 contribution go to bursaries for Okanagan College students.

The Okanagan Dream Rally is a well-established fundraising event hosted by the August Family Foundation. The Rally, which has raised upwards of $3 million for local charities since its inception, pairs special needs children with high-end cars and drivers for the day. Last year’s event drew more than 50,000 spectators.

The Boyer’s contribution marks the first time Okanagan College Foundation has been selected as a recipient charity.

“We value education as the key to empowering people to do more with their lives: that’s what drove us to put our contribution towards bursaries for Okanagan College students,” says Jason Boyer.

The $40,000 donation will provide ten $4,000 bursaries to Okanagan College students facing financial hardship. Students in all programs on all Okanagan College campuses are eligible to apply.

“We've both had a lot of support along the way. We want to help those for whom finances might be a barrier to higher education,” says Laura Norup-Boyer.

Jason Boyer says that the $1,000 bursary he received in university was life-changing because it reduced the stress of an entirely self-funded education. Knowing someone he had never met recognized his hard work and potential pushed him to succeed. Laura Norup-Boyer received a subsidized master’s in Switzerland and is grateful for the ability to do so with no financial burden.

“Jason and Laura have been amazing supporters since the first-ever dream rally. Without people like them, the rally would not be as successful and life-changing for both drivers and co-pilots,” says Matt August, founder of the August Family Foundation. “When they suggested we direct their Dream Rally contribution to Okanagan College, we thought it was a great idea. We’re passionate about supporting local charities, and we know our donation will have a huge impact on students’ lives.”

“These bursaries will be incredibly impactful, making education accessible to people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to go to school. At the end of the day, what the Boyers and the Okanagan Dream Rally are giving students, is a chance to work towards their dreams,” says Helen Jackman, executive director, Okanagan College Foundation.