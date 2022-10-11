Students at Okanagan College (OC) have a new opportunity to learn skills they will need to take into adulthood with a unique new partnership between OC and Kelowna company Real Adulting 101.

“We should’ve learned about this in high school. How many times have you said this while sitting down to do your taxes, or after the incredibly overwhelming process of buying your first home?” said entrepreneur and founder, Brittany Clough, who developed Real Adulting 101.

Real Adulting 101 and Okanagan College have joined forces to offer the Real Adulting 101 platform to all OC students this year. Students can access an online platform with over 30 curated courses, resources, and guidance to make adulting as easy and empowering as possible.

Courses in Real Adulting 101 cover five key areas: Finance, career, life-skills, inner growth, and health & wellness. These areas include courses such as Burnout 101, Insurance 101, Investing 101, Therapy 101, Real Estate 101, Goal Setting 101, and more. Courses are created by industry professionals such as therapists, counsellors, chartered financial analysts, real estate agents and more.

“There are so many barriers that prevent people from being able to live a thriving life,” said Clough. “So many people are capable of amazing things, but only a small percentage of people are provided the tools and guidance necessary to get there. It’s our hope that this platform helps people feel empowered to create a life that they love and to dream big, to feel like they have the tools to change and better their lives, and to spend less time figuring out life and more time living it.”

Real Adulting 101 was designed with the overwhelmed, busy, young adult in mind. Courses are broken down into manageable, bite-sized lessons, so that members can learn and improve their lives, even just 15 minutes at a time. Actionable steps and fillable workbooks guide members on an easy path to implementing and sustaining their desired positive changes.

Through co-working sessions, monthly goal setting workshops, chat forums, course discussions and live group events, Real Adulting 101 is building a community that helps each other grow and thrive.