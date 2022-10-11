OC’s 3 Hour Short Story Contest returns to challenge young writers

Calling all bloggers, bards and balladists: Okanagan College is inviting young wordsmiths to ply their trade under a tight time limit for bragging rights and prizes.

The OC 3 Hour Short Story Contest returns in 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to gathering restrictions. Aspiring authors who are up for the challenge will need to make careful use of the 180 minutes they’ll be given to craft a compelling original short story at the contest, which will be held Nov. 5 from 1 – 4 p.m. at each of the College’s campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm.

“The clock forces writers to not second guess themselves and trust their instincts while writing. Quite often they’ll produce a surprising result that undoubtedly helps to advance their artistic development and style,” says Dr. Sean Johnston, contest organizer and an English Professor at the College. “The pressure is liberating and I think that is why we see budding authors of all ages and levels enter the contest.”

The clock won’t be the only obstacle. Students must also work in a mystery phrase into their story, revealed at the start of the contest. Participants in previous years had to incorporate phrases such as “frozen fish sticks,” “downy mustache,” “soggy bread” and “under the weather” into their story.

Writers will be competing for funds they can apply toward tuition. A judging panel made up of members of the College’s English department will review stories and select four winners, one from each region. Each winner will receive a $250 tuition credit, and the overall grand prize winner will take home an additional $250 tuition credit and have their story published in a limited fine-press edition by the Kalamalka Press – the College’s letterpress print shop located at the Vernon campus.

OC students and those studying in Grades 11 and 12 are eligible to compete. The contest is free to enter and registration is open until midnight on Friday, Nov. 4. To register, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/3hourwriting.