Okanagan College will once again honour and acknowledge the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, 2022. All OC campuses will be closed on that day.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was established in 2021 to honour and remember the lives impacted by residential schools in Canada, including the lost children, residential school survivors, their families and communities. Marking this day and acknowledging the ongoing impacts of residential schools is an important part of reconciliation.

The B.C. Government has confirmed that Sept. 30 will once again be public holiday in 2022. This is an interim measure while the province continues important engagement with Indigenous partners, and the business and labour sectors to determine the most appropriate way to commemorate this day going forward.