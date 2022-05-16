Car crash couldn’t keep OC apprentice from winning B.C. gold

It takes a lot to throw Joey Bruno off his game.

The third-year apprentice in the Auto Body and Collision Technician training at Okanagan College was on his way to a Skills Provincials competition on April 22 when the car he was riding in rear-ended another vehicle.

“I knew our car was a write-off, but I also knew I could fix it,” said Bruno.

By sheer coincidence, he was in the collision repair category of the competition he was headed to. Bruno arrived late and tried to put the wrecked car out of his mind. “I was more concerned about the competition,” he recalls. “I wanted to go in, finish, and think about the accident later.”

The competition was eight hours of physical labour, including welding and a major fender repair.

Bruno’s coach could see he was stiff and sore from the accident. “At times it was hard to watch,” says Andreas Roth, OC’s Collision Repair Instructor. “Joey looked fatigued, but he kept on going. He’s a very determined person.”

Bruno says it took him about half an hour to get his bearings and calm down. “Andreas helped keep me focused and in the zone.”

Bruno completed his assignments, saw nobody else had finished and that some had even quit. That’s when he realized he was going to come out on top.

Bruno is now working at a collision repair shop in Abbotsford. He credits OC with his success, praising the facilities and quality of instruction. Roth, who was Bruno’s coach at the provincials, came to OC as a student in 2014 and also won medals at provincial and national skills competitions before becoming an instructor.

“Our little college is competitive with any institution in the country,” Roth says. “We have great focus on keeping on top of technology and increasing the quality of education.”

Bruno, who has since recovered from minor injuries sustained in the crash, is looking forward to competing at the Skills Canada competition in Vancouver on May 25, but first he wants to repair the car he was riding in at the time of the accident. He’s doing the labour free of charge.

To find out more about OC’s Collision Repair programs, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/collisionrepair.