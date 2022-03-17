Student becomes the master at OC Student Chef Dinner Series

Okanagan College’s Culinary Arts program served up a tasty opportunity for students to bring their culinary learnings to the table alongside an experienced OC alumnus on Friday.

The College’s restaurant, Infusions, hosted guests for a meal that was part of the Student Chef Dinner Series, which gives students an opportunity to showcase their skills and the very best of Okanagan region cuisine while working with experienced chefs.

Chef Chris Van Hooydonk of Backyard Farm’s Chef Table in Oliver, B.C., returned to the OC kitchen for the dinner event.

“It’s special coming back to OC to participate in the dinner as it’s bringing everything back full circle,” says Chef Van Hooydonk. “I did my apprenticeship under Chef Jim Armstrong and was top apprentice in 2001, so it’s great to come back and use what I know to inspire young minds. Sharing knowledge is the foundation of strong mentorship.”

Students spent the day learning alongside the OC alumnus as they prepared the meal. The dinner featured a menu, created by Chef Van Hooydonk, starting with handcrafted breads and highlighting Okanagan and regional produce. Each course was paired with wines from Bill Eggert’s Fairview Cellars, of Oliver, B.C.

“I want to bring back the idea of breaking bread with the ones you love,” says Chef Van Hooydonk. “To slow down and enjoy your experience with food. This is a shift that I believe needs to happen within the food industry.”

More events in the OC Student Chef Dinner Series are planned for the coming months. Check online for more information: https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/infusions.