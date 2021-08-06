New Central Okanagan health orders from Interior Health

Interior Health has announced new restrictions for the Central Okanagan aimed at reducing the transmission of COVID-19 within the region. Watch the press conference online and read the Interior Health news bulletin with details.

For the Okanagan College context, the restrictions are relevant to the Kelowna campus and training centres within the Central Okanagan. Masks remain mandatory for all people age 12 and older in indoor public areas throughout the Central Okanagan - this includes at OC facilities (view the current mask directive for more information).

We are reaching out to Interior Health to clarify details of the order with respect to public institutions, and updates will be provided to employees and students as they become available.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we learn more about this evolving situation.

As a significant majority of cases within the region are among unvaccinated individuals and individuals who have only received a single dose, Interior Health continues to issue its call to action for anyone who is yet to be vaccinated (and who is able to be), to do so as soon as possible via community drop-in clinics. Learn more here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-immunization-clinics/.