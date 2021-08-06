A perfect pairing: Sandhill invites OC Culinary Arts students into the kitchen

As a student, you never know when opportunities will pop up – and Okanagan College Culinary Arts students are bubbling over with new experiences thanks to Sandhill Wines.

As a result of a unique collaboration with the Kelowna-based winery, Culinary Arts students will cook a three-course plated dinner as part of a pop-up dinner series Aug. 10 to 13.

“We are thrilled to welcome the students of Okanagan College into our kitchen. They have concepted a mouth-watering menu which truly represents their creativity and skill. We are very excited for this collaboration,” said Brittany Price, Estate Manager, Sandhill Wines.

Dinner will be served in Sandhill's stunning barrel cellar, and diners can select from three different appetizers, desserts and mains that include pan-seared sable fish, roasted duck breast or sous vide flat iron steak. Winemaker Sandy Leier has curated a wine pairing which will also be available as an add-on.

“This is very exciting. Sandhill is providing a special opportunity for Culinary Arts students, when they begin cooking in professional kitchens off-campus and providing real-world service experience," explains Culinary Arts Chef Jim Armstrong.

“We are grateful to Sandhill for welcoming Okanagan College students into their kitchen, and we are thrilled to show clients our passion for food."

The special event comes on the heels of OC's Culinary Arts fourth installment of the student dinner series. More than 40 guests enjoyed an Okanagan-inspired meal on the patio of Infusions at the Kelowna campus on July 23. The dinner was in collaboration with Vanessa Vineyards and featured acclaimed winemaker Howard Soon – a long-time instructor of OC wine programming – on hand to talk about the winery's latest vintages.

For the Sandhill pop-up dinner event, there is limited capacity for reservations. To purchase tickets, visit the Sandhill Wines' event webpage.

For information about the Culinary and Pastry Arts programs at OC, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/culinary.