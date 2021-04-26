OC professor Corinna Chong’s writing shortlisted for prestigious CBC Short Story Prize

Writing by an Okanagan College Writing professor is receiving national attention, after being shortlisted in the CBC Short Story Prize this week.

Corinna Chong, who teaches in OC’s English Department, was among the five finalists named Wednesday in the prestigious writing competition.

“Kids in Kindergarten” explores themes of pregnancy loss and the trials of conception.

“I think that miscarriages, while incredibly common, remain a kind of taboo subject. It wasn't until I was trying to conceive that I began to hear so many stories of women, some of whom I knew, who had suffered miscarriages without anyone knowing,” Chong said in explaining the inspiration behind the piece. “I’m so honoured that my story was chosen alongside the exceptional work of the four other finalists. Being shortlisted has given me a huge boost of confidence in my work.”

Chong received her MA in English and creative writing from the University of New Brunswick. Her first novel, Belinda's Rings, was published in 2013. Her reviews and short fiction have been published in magazines across Canada, including The Malahat Review, Room, Grain and The Humber Literary Review. She teaches English and fine arts as part of the Writing and Publishing Diploma program.

To read Chong’s piece, “Kids in Kindergarten,” visit the CBC Books webpage: https://www.cbc.ca/books/literaryprizes/kids-in-kindergarten-by-corinna-chong-1.5970419.

All finalists had their work published on CBC Books, and will receive $1,000 from the Canada Council of the Arts. The winner of the CBC Short Story Prize will be announced on April 29, and will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts in addition to a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for the Arts.