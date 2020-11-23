Revelstoke, Vernon student access improves with special Health Care Assistant program intake

Training for one of B.C.’s most in-demand professions is coming to Revelstoke and Vernon this January, in a special intake designed to make the most of Okanagan College’s blended learning opportunities.

“The need for health care assistants across B.C. has never been greater. Join the frontlines and be a health-care hero for our most vulnerable citizens while also building a career for yourself,” said Sandra Hohmann, Recruiter, Interior Health.

The intake will feature OC’s signature hands-on learning in labs, allowing students to build their care skills in-person – while being protected with in-class protocols while in their home community. In addition to the hands-on instruction, students will cover theory in online classes.

“All of the components of the Health Care Assistant program are included in this hybrid delivery model, ensuring students gain hands-on experience that builds skills and confidence while they are kept safe during a pandemic,” said Monique Powell, Associate Dean of Science, Technology, Health and Social Development, Okanagan College.

“Combining the theory allows us to expand the offering to more communities, which provides more support to health care in the Okanagan College service region,” said Joan Ragsdale, Regional Dean Shuswap-Revelstoke, Okanagan College.

An online Info Night is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Parents and students can meet instructors, find out about various career opportunities and ask questions about the program.

To sign up for the Info Night or learn about the program, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/hca.