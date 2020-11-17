OC Foundation and Jane Hoffman Realty present Season’s Eatings, a virtual cooking class fundraiser

On Dec. 3, fire up your oven and your laptop to join a festive, virtual cooking class and wine tasting fundraiser.

The Okanagan College Foundation and Coldwell Banker Jane Hoffman Realty are presenting OC Cooks: Season’s Eatings, with ticket sales benefitting the Our Students, Your Health campaign to complete a new Health Sciences Centre on the College’s Kelowna campus.

“Season’s Eatings is an opportunity to come together virtually, enjoy good wine and cook alongside the College’s award-winning chefs,” says Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director Helen Jackman.

“The evening will celebrate what makes the Okanagan special, from our wineries to our culinary scene. With radio host Toby Tannas and Kelowna City Councillor Maxine DeHart co-hosting the event, we’re excited to share some laughs and the holiday spirit.”

The event will feature a guided wine tasting led by Quails' Gate Senior Sommelier Louise Dabisza and Okanagan College President Jim Hamilton as the taster. Hosted in Quails' Gate Estate library, Louise will feature several wines and discuss food and wine pairings for the holidays.

Next, participants will stir, sizzle and bake alongside Okanagan College chefs and their students as they cook a gourmet meal of mouth-watering stuffed turkey breast with cranberries and brie, warm brussels sprouts salad and potatoes pave.

Chef Danny Capadouca, head of Okanagan College’s Pastry Arts program, will decorate a cake using his own chocolates, a recipe he developed in France. Okanagan College is the first post-secondary institution outside of Europe to develop exclusive new recipes of the decadent treat.

“We’re thrilled to be presenting this event with Okanagan College Foundation,” says Jane Hoffman, founder of Coldwell Banker Jane Hoffman Realty. “Bringing our community together during this pandemic to enjoy the simple pleasure of cooking, and in doing so supporting the education of health care professionals, that is a perfect pairing.”

Participants can choose to purchase a ticket to livestream the event and have the food ingredients and wine list emailed to them. Attendees can also upgrade the evening with a Festive Bag (limited number available), which will include all the dinner ingredients pre-packed for you plus Quails' Gate wine ready to pick up at Okanagan College's Kelowna campus.

Other sponsors for Season’s Eatings include Voyager RV, Quails’ Gate, Kelowna Toyota, TD Canada Trust, Skogie’s Auto Wash, Culos Development Corp, Carrington Dental Centre and Beach Radio.

To learn more and purchase tickets for Season’s Eatings, click here.