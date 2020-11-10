Celebrating diversity with virtual Diwali and International Education Week

Cooking, dancing, trivia, photography and crafts: world cultures will be in the spotlight starting Friday, as Okanagan College celebrates its diverse cultural makeup.

OC students and the community are invited to take part in the Virtual Celebration of Diwali on Nov. 13, followed by online International Education Week activities from Nov. 16 to 20.

International Education Week is an annual celebration of the importance of international education and exchange programs. Celebrated by over 100 countries, OC community members and students share intercultural experiences and the positive impacts of diversity and international education.

The Virtual Celebration of Diwali, known as the Hindu Festival of Lights, will host online cooking, dancing and craft videos on the event page starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, running for the entire day. The Virtual Light Up contest runs from Nov. 6 to 16 and students can send in photo submissions of their homes illuminated to win a gift certificate.

“International Education Week is a great opportunity for the OC community to join interactive and relevant events showcasing the diverse cultures and backgrounds represented at the College,” said Meri Kim Oliver, Vice President Students.

“Celebrating diversity can be done in so many ways, but most simply, we can take a moment to recognize and appreciate the gifts of diversity that are the core of our shared humanity. That is the true benefit of international education.”

Students and the community can take part in International Education Week and the Virtual Celebration of Diwali by:

Submitting a photo to the My View, My World photo contest .

Joining OC International Education staff for a world flags live trivia .

Taking a photo of something you’ve brought with you from abroad or your home country and submitting the photo along with a short writeup to be featured on the College’s International Education Week event page.

Joining online activities throughout the week, hosted on the event page .

Learn more about International Education Week and the Virtual Diwali celebration.