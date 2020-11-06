RBC, local experts offer up virtual financial advice for students

Okanagan College trades students will have a unique opportunity later this month to ask questions of local experts and learn how they can build a strong financial foundation.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is hosting Business Planning for Trades, a virtual panel discussion geared toward students currently training for a career in the trades at the College.

Panelists include:

Jason Williamson, Commercial Account Manager with RBC (previously a small business account manager and has worked with clients through all stages of their business)

Brian Stephenson, Lawyer, Pushor Mitchell

Tyler Krenz, Accountant, Grant Thornton

Darryl Atkins, Investment Retirement Planner, RBC

Victor (Vic) Flint, Instructor, Recreational Vehicle (RV) Technician program, Okanagan College and owner of Family First Mobile RV.

The free session will take place on WebEx on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Students can learn more and register in advance at www.okanagan.bc.ca/businessplanningfortrades.

“We hope students will seize the opportunity to join in, interact with our panelists and benefit from their diverse experience and skillsets,” said RBC’s Lauren Andrews. “It’s one of the many ways we’re collaborating with the College to add value for students through our RBC OnCampus initiative.”

“As we touch on in our programs and counsel our students all the time: there are so many unique business, legal and financial considerations specific to being a trades person, whether you’re working for someone else, starting or running your own business or being proactive in planning for your retirement,” notes Steve Moores, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship for Okanagan College.

“Kudos to RBC for hosting this event and to this esteemed group of panelists for providing students with a great opportunity to plan for their financial futures.”