Education support only a click away with OC Support online booking system

Okanagan College has launched a new online system for students to book appointments with student support services from the comfort and safety of home.

“Okanagan College is committed to enhancing student access to services during COVID-19 and this new online booking system will help learners connect with people who can help,” says Meri Kim Oliver, Okanagan College Vice-President Students.

OC Support is available at https://okanagan.bc.ca/support, allowing students to book appointments with:

Education Advisors

Aboriginal Transitions Planners

Accessibility Coordinators

Co-op and student employment expertise

Financial Aid and Awards

Librarians with subject expertise providing research consultations

Student Success Centre Coordinators, who provide free tutoring assistance

Recruitment Coordinators

Cultural Liaisons and International Student Advisors

OC Support uses software common to libraries which allows students to connect with research librarians and book study spaces. Okanagan College chose to take a broader approach to digital appointments – creating space in the system for students and community members to book times with a wide range of services available across campuses.

Students, high school counsellors and others can book appointments 24/7, and then connect with OC staff by phone and video conference during business hours. The new system also allows students to book library study space and computers at any campus ahead of time, ensuring safe physical distancing.

Okanagan College launched a fully redeveloped website this summer, guided by accessibility and mobile-first design principles. The OC Support booking system follows the same principles, ensuring it is mobile-friendly for students using multiple devices.