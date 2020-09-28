New members of OC Board

Two new area residents have been appointed to Okanagan College’s Board of Governors.

Andrea Alexander, a Councillor with the Westbank First Nation, and JoAnn Fowler, an Enderby resident who is a mentor for new social workers with the Ministry of Children and Family Development, have been appointed for one-year terms to the Board.

“I’m looking forward to working with Andrea and JoAnn, who bring a tremendous depth of experience working with and serving communities in the region,” notes Gloria Morgan, the Chair of the Board of Governors, who has been reappointed for a term that extends to 2022. (Two other current Board members – Dale Safinuk and Karley Ann Scott – also saw their terms extended to 2022.)

Fowler has had a long career in child welfare and labour relations. She is the President of the Shuswap Children’s Association, Treasurer of the Enderby and District Community Resource Centre and a former Director of Child Welfare Department for the Splatsin Band. She holds a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Victoria.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Board of Governors,” she says, “and am looking forward to making a contribution to the development of the institution.”

In addition to her role as a Councillor with Westbank First Nation, Andrea Alexander sits on the First Nation Policing Program Stakeholder Panel, the Okanagan Nation Alliance Syilx Indian Residential School Committee, and is a representative for WFN Council on the sensisyusten School Board. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Indigenous Studies from UBC Okanagan, and has also completed certificates in Indigenous Leadership, Governance, and Management Excellence.

“I believe in the importance of education and pride myself in striving to continue to learn. I look forward to holding a seat on the Okanagan College Board of Governors and continuing to make a difference in the field of education,” says Alexander.