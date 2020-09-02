Physically distanced but still fun: College Orientation serves up info, activities and prizes

Okanagan College will welcome back students with a range of virtual and in-person physically-distanced, curbside Orientation Day activities next week – all geared toward making them feel connected and starting their post-secondary experience off on a positive note.

“Okanagan College is about people – our students, and employees coming together in a truly supportive community,” said Meri Kim Oliver, OC’s Vice President Students. “As much as COVID-19 has changed how we connect, all OC campuses are committed developing the best student experience possible. That starts on day one of the new school year, and we hope new and returning students will participate where possible.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Okanagan College invites students to visit their local campus and pick up special welcome bags in the following formats:

Penticton: physically distanced meet-and-greet where students receive a welcome bag and free T-shirt.

Kelowna: drive-through (and walk-through) welcome bag pickup featuring free sunglasses.

Vernon: physically distanced meet-and-greet with student service staff and pick up welcome bags

Salmon Arm: program and Prep for Success sessions with the chance to win prizes.

All students who take part in an Orientation activity in-person or online will be entered into a draw to win free mini-fridges completely stocked with snacks and drinks, complements of Okanagan College Alumni Association.

“The Okanagan College Alumni Association members know that student life is an important part of the college experience, so we want to make sure new students and our future alumni are able to start the year off right,” said Kara Kazimer, President, Okanagan College Alumni Association.

Students are asked to register in advance for specific time slots for their campus visits, which will have capacity limits to keep everyone safe. To register, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/orientation and click on your home campus.

In addition to providing students with all the usual back to school information, the College is also working hard this year to ensure students are feeling prepared and set up for success as many adapt to online learning.

To that end, a special webpage was launched featuring several Online Resources:

Course outlining the skills and tools needed for online learning

Basic introductions to online learning platforms, as well as how-to videos

IT equipment loans

Information on accessible internet access

Tips for online learning success on topics like netiquette and organization

Contact information for the College’s IT Services department for assistance

Students can also obtain virtual Orientation information through Moodle, the College’s online learning platform providing student access anywhere and anytime. Orientation modules covers a host of topics:

Returning to campus safely

Student services that can be accessed remotely including education advising, accessibility, counselling, financial aid and awards, library and support for Indigenous students

Study help with modules from the Learning and Student Success Centres

and more

Students are also invited to take part a lineup of fun virtual activities like a virtual student café, virtual escape room, virtual services fair and online trivia night.

Sign up for Orientation