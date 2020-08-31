Students will park for free at OC this fall

Okanagan College is waiving parking fees for students this coming semester.

“Many of our students will be learning online or via remote delivery this fall, and we expect that those who are on campus for experiential learning in labs or shops may be spending less time on campus than normal,” explains Curtis Morcom, OC’s Vice President Employee and Corporate Services. “In light of that, we wanted to take this step to pass on some savings to students, which we hope will be a welcome relief.”

Students can park for free and do not have to display a pass, but they should still observe signage and park in designated student parking lots on campus.

Students and visitors can find more information about parking at OC, including maps, BC Transit routes, EV charging stations, bicycle racks and lockers, and more at www.okanagan.bc.ca/parking.