New OC course will take students on an online guided tour of BC wine history this fall

How did teetotalling berry farmers, a Kelowna grocery store owner and a provincial Premier who voted for prohibition set in motion events that would launch the wine industry we have today?

Wine enthusiasts and industry members will have a chance to learn the answer to this and many other questions as part of a unique look into B.C. wine history at Okanagan College this fall.

Wine author, educator and industry professional Luke Whittall is teaching the course, B.C. Wine: An Online Guided Tour Through History, which starts on Sept. 29.

“There are a lot of conflicting stories about who was the first winemaker, where the first vineyard was, or who was first to plant vinifera grapes in the Okanagan,” notes Whittall. “This course will give students a better sense of where their industry comes from.”

With years of first-hand experience working in vineyards, cellars, wine stores, wine shops and management, Whittall retains a keen interest and a deep personal investment in the wine industry.

He completed WSET Advanced in 2007 and is currently working his way through the WSET Diploma. His first book, “Valleys of Wine”, chronicles the history of British Columbia’s wine industry and was published in 2019.

He also co-authored the 6th edition of “The Okanagan Wine Tour Guide” with John Schreiner which was published this year.

“There are a lot of interesting stories in the history of B.C. wine,” explains Whittall. “Valleys of Wine documents some of those strange, and sometimes contradictory, stories. Students can expect to hear some of those interesting moments they won’t find in marketing material or elsewhere.”

Whittall’s course is among the popular array of wine courses offered by the College’s Continuing Studies department, which includes certificates in Viticulture, Wine Sales and Winery Assistant as well as shorter courses taught by local industry experts.

The College recently unveiled its Continuing Studies Fall 2020 brochure in a new digital format this year. It details the plethora of courses that will be delivered online at OC this fall.

The brochure is available to read online or download at www.okanagan.bc.ca/cs.