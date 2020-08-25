College launches new course, resources to assist students with online learning

Okanagan College is promoting new resources to enhance student success in an online learning environment.

This week the College launched a new course that introduces students to the online learning platforms and delivery methods they will encounter in their programs this fall.

The course also points them toward the various resources and supports in place to help them with online learning, including how to access technology/software remotely, how to get their free copy of Microsoft Office 365, how to use the College’s learning management system (Moodle), as well as tips from fellow students on how to prepare for online learning.

Students can explore these online learning resources here www.okanagan.bc.ca/onlineresources.

A number of students and representatives of the Okanagan College Students’ Union (OCSU) have already had an advanced look at the resources and have shared their input.

“The OCSU is supportive of OC’s approach to help ensure that future and current students are prepared for success while navigating Fall 2020,” said Brianne Berchowitz, Executive Director for the OCSU. “This new course will be useful for any student who is looking to gain a bit more insight into the resources available and includes great tips and tricks on surviving post-secondary.”

Back in March when the pandemic hit and classes moved online, the College quickly launched an online learning resources centre with various tools, tutorials and how-to guides to help students and instructors transition to online learning and teaching.

The new course and resources, developed by the College’s Learning and Applied Research and Education Technology teams, take that online learning centre to a new level as fall semester approaches.

“We want all students to know that we’re here to help,” explains Meri Kim Oliver, the College’s Vice President Students. “Students need to know that there is a strong network of people available to support them and resources are in place for navigating learning online successfully. Our priority continues to be helping students achieve their goals.”

For anyone interested in attending College this fall, it’s not too late. Applications are still being accepted for many programs and courses at OC for September. Future students can explore courses and apply online at okanagan.bc.ca.