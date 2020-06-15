College spotlights new Common First-Year Engineering and other tech programs via virtual info session

Okanagan College Media Release

Future engineers and technologists take note: Okanagan College is opening up a new pathway to engineering next year, and in the meantime is opening students’ eyes to other technologies careers in high demand.

The College will welcome its first intake of students to its new Common First-Year Engineering (CFYE) program in Fall of 2021.

The one-year CFYE certificate provides a comprehensive applied science foundation and sets students up to transfer into second-year university engineering studies. Students will complete courses in a variety of subjects, from chemistry to computer programming and gain the skills for success in upper level engineering courses.

“With the Okanagan being such a dynamic and growing hub for technology and engineering, this new program is yet another way we can provide access to learners looking to start their engineering education,” said Laura Thurnheer, Associate of Dean of Science, Technology and Health and Social Development at the College.

“We designed the program with an emphasis on transferability, so students can take confidence knowing that they can complete first year studies at OC and can go on to complete their engineering degree at a number of universities in B.C. They can expect to receive a world-class engineering education and training experience with us that will set them up for success in their future.”

The one-year certificate joins the current lineup of technologies programs at OC, which includes diplomas in Civil, Electronic, Mechanical, Network and Telecommunications, and Water Engineering Technology. The College also offers a diploma in Animation, based out its cutting-edge lab in the Okanagan Innovation Centre, and the unique Sustainable Construction Management Technology diploma offered at OC’s Penticton campus.

Students thinking about any of the above educational paths can have their questions answered this week.

On Tuesday, June 16 at 1 p.m. prospective students and parents can connect with Okanagan College’s advising and financial aid teams during a virtual info session to learn more about the CFYE program and other technologies programs. Advisors and instructors will be on hand to lead the session and participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Dinushi Fernando is a part of the Kelowna campus recruitment team and offers some insight on the info session.

“Prospective students and parents can expect to hear about the new CFYE program here in Kelowna and get a taste of what the College has to offer in its technologies department,” she says.

“A question everyone wants answered is, ‘what does the fall look like?’ We will review what students can expect for delivery. With a host of options to choose from in the area of technology, students can certainly use this session to get a better sense of what the fall will look like at the College.”

Students and families can register for the info session here and can contact Dinushi Fernando here for a recorded playback of the session if unable to make the June 16 session. For more information on the Common First-Year Engineering program, start dates and course details, go here.