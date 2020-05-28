Kelowna Chevrolet invests in health professionals

Okanagan College Media Release

Kelowna Chevrolet is investing in future health care professionals, with a $50,000 donation to the Our Students, Your Health campaign for a new Health Sciences Centre at Okanagan College.

Kelowna Chevrolet Dealer Partner Ian Speckman says he felt a responsibility to support the state-of-the-art Health Sciences Centre that will train health care professionals for the region.

“As we’re all realizing, health care professionals are essential for our community,” says Speckman.

“This is about supporting students so they can get the right training and literally go on to save lives, that is impactful.”

Kelowna Chevrolet is donating in partnership with Kelowna Toyota for a total of $100,000. Each local dealership is committing $50,000 to the Okanagan College Foundation’s $5-million fundraising goal.

Speckman and Kelowna Toyota General Manager Jamie Kaban also produced a radio commercial encouraging others in the community to donate.

“Did you know we’re already facing some critical health care staffing shortages?” says Speckman.

“Health care professionals are there when we need them the most, so now let’s be there for them.”

“This generous gift will help us open the doors to a world class Health Sciences Centre, set to open later this year,” says Helen Jackman, Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director.

“But, as Ian mentioned, it also does so much more. By supporting the education of health care students, Kelowna Chevrolet and Kelowna Toyota are creating a legacy of excellent health care for our community.”

Jackman is compelling the public to donate and help the College meet its fundraising goal to open the Centre and continue educating health care professionals. Thanks to generous donors, Okanagan College Foundation has raised $2.5 million and is now halfway to reaching its goal. To learn more, or to donate, visit www.OurStudentsYourHealth.ca.