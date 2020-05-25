College’s Camp OC cancelled for 2020

Okanagan College Media Release

COVID-19 concerns are leading Okanagan College to cancel its Camp OC summer camp offerings for 2020.

“We have been closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation,” said Dr. Dennis Silvestrone, director of Continuing Studies and Corporate Training for Okanagan College. “And given what we understand about safety and limitations, we have made the decision to cancel Camp OC this summer.”

“It is a very difficult decision for us, and one made with the best interests of all our campers, students, staff and our surrounding communities in mind. Given the nature of our camps, the vast array of indoor and outdoor activities – which make physical distancing impossible to guarantee – we determined we simply could not facilitate Camp OC this year in a way that would ensure everyone’s health and safety.”

Camp OC offers educational, fun and interactive camps to students from Grades 1-12, with a unique array of offerings at each of the College’s campuses from Salmon Arm to Penticton, as well as its Revelstoke Centre. This summer would have marked the 16th year the camps were offered.

“We know Camp OC is a much-loved resource in our communities and it saddens us not to be able to offer it,” says Silvestrone. ”We hope people will take heart in knowing that Camp OC will return. We are now starting to explore new youth program opportunities and build our plans for summer 2021.”

All registrants will receive a full refund. The College has reached out to registrants and will begin issuing refunds as soon as possible.

More information about Camp OC 2021 and any other new youth programs will be posted on campoc.ca as it is known.