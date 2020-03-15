Campus-to-Campus half marathon cancelled

Sunday, March 15 – Today, Okanagan College and the University of British Columbia Okanagan announce that the campus-to-campus half marathon and celebration scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has been cancelled.

This decision follows the recommendations made by the B.C. Ministry of Health on March 12, which advise event organizers to cancel all events and gatherings of 250 people or more, in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

“While we are saddened to have to delay the resurgence of the run, it’s absolutely paramount to us to put the health and safety of OC and UBCO students, employees, volunteers and community members first,” said Tyler Finley, event co-organizer and Manager of Marketing and Communications for Okanagan College.

Adds Finley: “We are hopeful that the campus to campus will return in future, although we can’t speculate right now on when that will happen. Thank you to all of the students, staff and community partners who provided input, time and expertise in the planning for this event. We were overwhelmed by the positive response from our internal communities at both institutions and the external community to bringing back this great collaborative event.”

The organizing committee will be working to issue refunds to ticket-holders as soon as possible.

For those registrants who are interested, there will be the option to donate your refund to a fund for bursaries and scholarships for OC and UBCO students.

For information and current status of classes, services and events at the College, visit OC’s COVID-19 updates page here.