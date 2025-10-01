Campus Life News

Justice Institute of British Columbia begins EMR and Paramedic training at OC's Vernon campus

Paramedic and emergency medical responder students are fully immersed in their Justice Institute of BC (JIBC) programs this fall, located at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus, beginning their training to enter the workforce and support the health care system.

JIBC students led a simulation as part of a welcome event at the campus Oct. 1.

Thanks to a new five-year lease agreement with Okanagan College, JIBC is expanding access to its Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and Primary Care Paramedic (PCP) training in the Interior region. This collaborative agreement not only provides a home for JIBC’s health training programs but also gives students access to on-campus housing and other supports, making it easier for them to pursue training in the region.

Under the five-year agreement, JIBC expects to train approximately 600 students.

“Moving our training to Okanagan College’s Vernon campus is an important step forward for JIBC and we value the collaboration with Okanagan College in making it possible. This location offers upgraded facilities and access to student housing, which together create an outstanding learning environment for our Emergency Medical Responder and Primary Care Paramedic students. With this move, we are well positioned to prepare more students for careers that will support the delivery of health care across the Interior and the province,” said JIBC president Len Goerke.



The JIBC students join other health care students on the Vernon campus as OC offers a range of health programs in Vernon and online, designed to help support shortages across the sector.

“Expanding health care education in our region is about building resilient communities. This agreement brings vital training opportunities to Vernon and the region, empowering more students to pursue meaningful careers in health care. We are excited to join forces on a shared goal of increasing the number of health care workers in our region and beyond,” said OC provost and vice-president academic Sam Lenci.

JIBC is unique among B.C. post-secondary institutions, offering specialized education and training in justice and public safety. With a commitment to serving professionals at every stage of their careers, JIBC trains over 40,000 learners annually through in-person, online, hybrid, and customized contract training.

At OC’s Vernon campus, JIBC offers the Associate Certificate in Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) and the Certificate in Primary Care Paramedicine (PCP) programs. The five-week, in-person EMR program is a pre-requisite to the 12-month PCP program, which is offered in a blend of online, in-person, and practice education components. Both programs incorporate scenario-based, simulation training exercises to prepare students to be job-ready.

Okanagan College offers a range of health programs at the Vernon campus, including Practical Nursing Diploma, Early Childhood Education, Health Care Assistant Certificate, and Human Service Work Diploma. Shorter duration health-related options include Nursing Unit Assistant Certificate, Medical Office Assistant Certificate, Perianesthesia Nursing Certificate, First Aid training, FoodSafe, and Trauma-Informed Practice courses.