Jordan Perrey to lead IT Services at Okanagan College

A respected IT professional with a unique blend of private and public sector experience will join Okanagan College next month with the addition of Jordan Perrey as Director of Information Technology Services.

Perrey comes to the College from the bustling Okanagan technology sector where he most recently led innovation as the Vice President of Operations at Mazu in Kelowna.

Prior to joining the private sector Perrey spent eight years working in the B.C. government. He began his public sector tenure as Director of Technology Solutions within the Ministry of Energy and Mines, as well as the Ministry of Economic Development in Victoria.

In 2012 he joined the Ministry of Advanced Education as its Chief Information Officer and Executive Director. During that time he managed a team of more than 30 employees and completed a number of infrastructure and application projects with a focus on improving efficiencies and services for students.

“I was drawn to Okanagan College because of its strong reputation both in the Okanagan and within the sector,” says Perrey. “The education landscape is changing at a rapid pace and I’m very excited to help guide the College as we seek to find new ways to deliver education. I will be drawing on my previous experience in post-secondary and building on existing relationships to help find solutions to meet the needs of students and employees.”

According to Roy Daykin, the College’s Vice President of Employee and Corporate Services, Perrey brings a unique blend of experience and insight into the post-secondary environment, along with a track record of success in innovation and leadership.

“Jordan’s experience leading IT within the Ministry of Advanced Education is a huge asset for Okanagan College,” says Daykin. “He has developed a strong reputation as an insightful problem-solver who knows how to motivate people and use technology to support students and the delivery of education.”

Perrey holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University. Prior to earning his degree he completed a diploma in Computer Information Systems at the University of the Fraser Valley.

Perrey will begin his new role as Director of IT Services on Sept. 25, 2017.

Okanagan College Media Release