Gillett to lead School of Business at Okanagan College

Okanagan College will welcome a new Dean of Business this summer with the arrival of William Gillett, an esteemed post-secondary administrator who brings an impressive record of public and private sector experience.

Gillett comes to Okanagan College from New Hampshire, where he has held the Christos and Mary Papoutsy Distinguished Chair in Ethics and Social Responsibility at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). Previously he was the Dean of Business for SNHU where he lead 58 full-time faculty, 125 adjunct faculty and supported more than 1,600 students in undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service from Georgetown University. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“I’ve been extremely impressed by the Okanagan School of Business,” says Gillett. “The reputation of Okanagan College is what attracted me to the institution and every interaction I’ve had with the College and students has only reinforced that for me. There is a clear focus within the institution to provide an education that prepares students for a globalized economy and I’m looking forward to building on that focus.”



Prior to working in post-secondary education, Gillett worked as an attorney in commercial practice for firms in New York and Detroit, specializing in insurance regulation and mergers and acquisitions. He then worked in the insurance industry for a number of years in Seattle, Manchester, New Hampshire and London where he was involved in major reorganization projects of European and US operations. He oversaw European operations as Managing Director for RiverStone Holdings in London, UK and was promoted to President of RiverStone in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“We’ve found a superb Dean for the School of Business in Bill Gillett,” says Dr. Andrew Hay, Vice President Education at Okanagan College. “His international experience in both the private sector and post-secondary education very much aligns with the values of our college and the goals of our business school. He will be well positioned to build on the great work of Dr. Heather Banham and everyone within the School.”

Gillett’s board member roles include the International Institute of New England, NH High Tech Council, NH Business Committee for the Arts, Mount Saint Mary Academy, New Hampshire Public Radio and New Hampshire Writer’s Project.

Gillett will replace Dr. Heather Banham, who will retire from her role as Dean of the Okanagan School of Business this summer, after a 24-year career with Okanagan College.

