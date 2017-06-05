42534
Trio of OC students earn bronze at Skills Canada Nationals

Okanagan College Media Release

Three Okanagan College Trades students each earned bronze medals at the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) held in Winnipeg last week, May 31 – June 3. SCNC is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country.

 Brendan Battersby took home the bronze in the IT Network Admin competition. Battersby graduated from the Network and Telecommunications Engineering Technology (NTEN) program at the College’s Spring Convocation Ceremony in Kelowna over the weekend. He is employed by iTel Networks Inc. Pictured with coach Ron Light, NTEN program instructor at Okanagan College.

Siobhan Detkavich of Oliver earned bronze in the Cooking competition. Detkavich is completing her Level 2 Professional Cook apprenticeship at the Kelowna campus and works in the kitchen at Terrafina Restaurant at Hester Creek by RauDZ. She was coached by OC Culinary Arts instructor Chef Jim Armstrong.

Andreas Roth won bronze in the Autobody competition. Roth is a Level 3 Motor Vehicle Body Repairer apprentice at the Kelowna campus and is employed by Boyd Autobody and Glass. He was coached by OC Collision Repair instructor Danny Marques.

These students qualified for Nationals by winning gold medals at the Skills Canada BC Provincial Competition in Abbotsford in April. 
