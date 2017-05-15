Enactus Okanagan College takes nationals by storm





Five students from Okanagan College’s School of Business have proven a small group of people can transform a community and were recognized for their empowering work with youth through the CANSave program at the 2017 Enactus Canada National Exposition in Vancouver last week, where they won top honours and were part of a larger group from the College who amassed an impressive number of awards and accolades.

Okanagan College Media Release

Okanagan College sent four teams to compete at the national event after placing first in three categories during the regional competition. By the time the national exposition was over, of the 60+ universities and colleges at the event, Okanagan College was the only institution to win first and second-place National Challenge titles.

OC was also awarded a trophy for the nation’s Top Campus Administration. Business student Cody Troutman was one of only 12 in the country to earn a $2,500 John Dobson founder’s bursary for his work in the area of leadership. And OC alumnus Drew Vincent was recognized with a national award as the Top Alumni Over 30. Vincent is currently the Team Leader at OYP Collective in Kelowna.

“I am extremely proud, but not surprised, by the results of Enactus Okanagan College at the national exposition,” says Jim Hamilton, president of Okanagan College. “I have had the pleasure of watching our students present and their knowledge, poise and confidence is truly remarkable. Even more remarkable though, is the impact of the work they are doing in our communities. They are living and breathing examples of how the College transforms lives and communities. I commend the team members and faculty on their performance and I know they will continue to do great things.”

The most exciting moment of the competition came when Enactus OC won the Capital One Financial Education Challenge based on an impressive presentation that showcased the work they have done with the CANSave program. The project, which teaches financial literacy skills to elementary students, began in Kelowna last year and has since spread to 80 communities across the country. With support from Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, the program has now impacted more than 6,000 students across Canada. Team members included Julia Lalach, Cody Troutman, Bliss Ducharme and Rochelle Diaz. The team is coached by faculty mentor Devin Rubadeau.

Enactus Okanagan College finished second in the nation in the Scotiabank Youth Empowerment challenge after presentingon the impact of CANSave and how it impacts youth to take control of their financial education. The Vernon-based team was made up of Mitchell Pepper, Christianne Edblad, and Anthony Peterson, who are all from Vernon and Gabby Edblad (Kelowna). The team was coached by professor Andrew Klingel.

“This national competition was truly special, both for the achievements of our team, and also for the incredible support we continue to receive,” says Dr. Kyleen Myrah, faculty advisor with Enactus OC. “Having our entire institution truly behind us, in addition to the many community stakeholders and alumni who share their time and expertise with us, truly shows what a deep impact our Enactus team has accomplished.”

The College’s national team advanced through the first round into the semis but was stopped in its tracks by a dynamic team from Memorial University, who would go on to win the national event for the second year in a row.