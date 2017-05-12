Camp OC offers summer fun and learning for youth throughout the region

From Revelstoke to the South Okanagan, youth will have an even better selection of summer camp opportunities to choose from this year with Okanagan College’s Camp OC returning for another year.

Camp OC, coordinated by the College’s Continuing Studies department, offers week-long educational day camps full of interactive experiences, fun and adventure for youth.

Back for its 13th year in Kelowna, camps will once again be offered for students in Grades 2-12. Parents can select from a range of camps including Minecraft programming, wood and metal fabrication camps, fashion and cooking camps, and go kart and flight academy camps, among others.

New in Kelowna, camp organizers are offering optional after camp care for students who will be entering Grades 2-6 this fall. With camps running 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, parents will now have the option of enrolling their child in week-long after camp care in which qualified staff will engage them in activities until 5 p.m. The cost ranges from $24-30 for the week.

Camps are available at the Penticton campus for students in Grades 4-9. Parents and their children can choose from a range of camps including junior passion for fashion, video game workshop, and mad scientist camps to name a few.

Returning for its second year in Revelstoke, Camp OC is open to students in Grades 2-9. Parents and their kids can select from offerings including Chef Academy and Teen Cuisine camps for the aspiring cooks, to French language Mad Scientist camps. New for this year in Revelstoke is a Mini Up-Cycle camp designed for students in Grades 2-4.

New this year for Vernon and area residents is an expanded age range. Camps are offered for students in Grade 3 right up to and including Grade 12. Parents can select from a range of offerings including Minecraft programming, wood and metal fabrication camps, fashion and spa camps and cooking camps, among others.

And the camps aren’t all just fun and games. For the high school set, they are designed to provide a taste of life as a College student – and to open students’ eyes to careers that are in high demand, like computer programming.

This year students in Grades 9-12 can tap into a special two-week camp offering the fundamentals of coding at the Vernon campus.

Last year more than 1,500 students took part in more than 100 different camps as part of Camp OC across the College’s campuses in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Revelstoke. The program has seen incredible growth since it launched in the summer of 2004, then with only 70 kids enrolled in about 10 camps.

More information about Camp OC is available at www.campoc.ca.