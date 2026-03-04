Campus Life - Kamloops News

Over $130,000 in student support raised

In 24 hours, donor dollars streamed in, knocking down challenges and amplifying impact, with a cumulative total of $131,584 raised to improve the lives of TRU students during TRU Day of Giving.

A total of 264 donors — including alumni, long-time individual supporters, organizations and new contributors — chose from a variety of funds to make their donations on Feb. 26. Giving challenges and matching gifts helped fuel the excitement and provided an interactive element to the annual fundraiser.

“Day of Giving is an event that harnesses the power of community and every gift, large and small, deserves to be celebrated,” says TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Airini. “To every single person who donated, shared on social media or took the time to learn how philanthropy supports students at TRU, thank you! Your contribution makes a real difference in the lives of students.”

Funds raised through Day of Giving and stewarded by the TRU Foundation primarily support scholarships and bursaries for TRU students in Kamloops and Williams Lake.

Several community members came forward to provide matching and challenge funds to amplify the impact for students, including Roland and Anne Neave, the Kamloops Blazers Scholarship and Education Society, Brian and Linda Turner, Fiona Chan, National Bank, Cooper Equipment Rentals and the TRU Alumni Office.

Impact notes from student award recipients:

“It gave me peace of mind — I didn’t have to worry as much about personal finances and tuition fees, which allowed me to focus more on my studies.” Joe, Bachelor of Computing Science

“I already put 100 per cent into my schoolwork, but this support allowed me to be less stressed, which made a big difference.” Alexa, Bachelor of Communications

“Donations aren’t just money. They’re opportunities. They’re time. They’re consideration. They go far beyond financial support. Sometimes it’s the motivation someone needs; sometime it’s the opportunity they’ve been waiting for, for years. (By giving), you have started something like a domino effect — you may not realize how many people your kindness will touch.” Rumana, Master of Education