Over $130,000 in student support raised
In 24 hours, donor dollars streamed in, knocking down challenges and amplifying impact, with a cumulative total of $131,584 raised to improve the lives of TRU students during TRU Day of Giving.
A total of 264 donors — including alumni, long-time individual supporters, organizations and new contributors — chose from a variety of funds to make their donations on Feb. 26. Giving challenges and matching gifts helped fuel the excitement and provided an interactive element to the annual fundraiser.
“Day of Giving is an event that harnesses the power of community and every gift, large and small, deserves to be celebrated,” says TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Airini. “To every single person who donated, shared on social media or took the time to learn how philanthropy supports students at TRU, thank you! Your contribution makes a real difference in the lives of students.”
Funds raised through Day of Giving and stewarded by the TRU Foundation primarily support scholarships and bursaries for TRU students in Kamloops and Williams Lake.
Several community members came forward to provide matching and challenge funds to amplify the impact for students, including Roland and Anne Neave, the Kamloops Blazers Scholarship and Education Society, Brian and Linda Turner, Fiona Chan, National Bank, Cooper Equipment Rentals and the TRU Alumni Office.
Impact notes from student award recipients:
“It gave me peace of mind — I didn’t have to worry as much about personal finances and tuition fees, which allowed me to focus more on my studies.” Joe, Bachelor of Computing Science
“I already put 100 per cent into my schoolwork, but this support allowed me to be less stressed, which made a big difference.” Alexa, Bachelor of Communications
“Donations aren’t just money. They’re opportunities. They’re time. They’re consideration. They go far beyond financial support. Sometimes it’s the motivation someone needs; sometime it’s the opportunity they’ve been waiting for, for years. (By giving), you have started something like a domino effect — you may not realize how many people your kindness will touch.” Rumana, Master of Education
More Campus Life - Kamloops articles
Previous Stories
- TRU official partner for World Engineering Day 2026 Mar 4
- Community invited to play SDG Action Bingo this March Mar 3
- TRU researcher develops AI tool for nursing communication Mar 2
- Culinary arts alum leads prestigious school of baking Feb 27
- Reducing waste, growing resilience: Repair Café returns to TRU Feb 27
- TRU signs Scarborough Charter, committing to action on anti-Black racism Feb 26
- Iconic, exotic and ordinary: AWT remembers Matthew Shepard Feb 25
- BCcampus Award for Excellence in Open Education: Dani Collins Feb 23
- Honouring cultural identity, diversity through mother tongues Feb 19
- Budget 2026 backs skills training as TRU delivers for learners and communities Feb 17
- Alumni Q&A: Why I support TRU Day of Giving Feb 12
- TRU outlines path to renewed financial strength at budget town hall Feb 10