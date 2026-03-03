Campus Life - Kamloops News

Community invited to play SDG Action Bingo this March

Learn about, participate in and take action on the Sustainable Development Goals — and you could win big.

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is turning global goals into local action this March with the launch of SDG Action Bingo, a free, month-long initiative that invites TRU students, employees and members of the Kamloops community to take part.

Part of SDG Month Canada, the interactive challenge makes it easy and fun to connect everyday actions with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These are 17 global goals designed to address the world’s most pressing social, environmental and economic challenges, from climate action and clean energy to education, health and equity.

At TRU, those global goals are not abstract ideas. They are reflected in research, teaching, community partnerships and student initiatives happening every day across campus and throughout the region. SDG Action Bingo builds on that connection by encouraging everyone to get involved in tangible, meaningful ways.

How it works

Participants download a 6 x 6 bingo card featuring 36 squares. There are two squares for each of the 17 SDGs, plus two Free squares. Cards can also be picked up from TRU’s Sustainability Office.

From there, the challenge is simple:

Attend a campus or community activity or event connected to one of the 17 SDGs, or take SDG-related personal actions on your own.

Mark one square per attended activity/event or completed personal action.

Get six in a row — horizontal, vertical or diagonal — and you have a bingo.

To be eligible for prizes, participants must snap a selfie at an activity/event or submit before-and-after photos of their personal action. Submissions are reviewed by a small committee for validation purposes only.

Big prizes for local impact

Each confirmed bingo entry is entered into a grand prize draw valued at $1,000. There will be one grand prize each for a TRU student, a TRU employee, and a member of the community.

Winners will receive the value of $1,000 towards TRU-run services, including TRU Food Services, the Bookstore, the Printshop, parking, or a combination of these. Or you can even pay for tuition! Each winner chooses how to use their $1,000 prize.

Additional prize draws will take place throughout the month, giving participants even more chances to win.

Turning global goals into everyday action

From reducing waste and supporting local food systems to advancing reconciliation, equity and sustainable practices, SDG Action Bingo highlights how small actions add up.

The initiative reflects TRU’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, community engagement and student-centred impact. It also reinforces a simple idea: the Sustainable Development Goals are not just global aspirations — they are achievable when communities come together.

SDG Action Bingo runs throughout March 2026. Visit tru.ca/SDGBingo to download your bingo card, explore the SDG activities list and start playing!

Thompson Rivers University is leading in sustainability. Learn more about TRU’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.