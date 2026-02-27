Campus Life - Kamloops News

Reducing waste, growing resilience: Repair Café returns to TRU

Volunteers from the Kamloops community will share their expertise and pass on invaluable skills for fostering resilience in a free, public event hosted by Thompson Rivers University. The Kamloops Repair Café is back at TRU on March 12, offering attendees an opportunity to keep household items out of the landfill and learn do-it-yourself skills for the future.

In partnership with Transition Kamloops and TRU Makerspace, the TRU Sustainability Office invites students, faculty, staff and community members to bring their small electrical items, clothing, bicycles and even small wooden furniture to the TRU Library Makerspace on the first floor of the Brown Family House of Learning between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Kamloops Repair Café volunteers will assess whether an item is repairable or whether it should be sustainably recycled or disposed of. From toys and hair dryers to clothing and outdoor gear, if something can be mended, Repair Café “fixers” will advise and assist, teaching participants how to carry out simple repairs themselves.

“Instead of throwing things away, give them a new lease on life,” says James Gordon, director of sustainability programs at the Sustainability Office.

“Keeping that appliance or gear or child’s toy going longer is more sustainable economically, especially when you learn to do the repairs yourself,” he says. “And by repairing we reduce waste — not just at the landfill, but also saving the energy, water and other resources that go into creating, packaging and shipping that new item to replace it.”

Items at this drop-in event are repaired on a first-come, first-served basis. Items that are not accepted include footwear, fuel-powered devices, computers, cell phones or anything that needs two or more people to carry.

Repair Cafés are part of a growing international grassroots movement to reduce waste, overconsumption and planned obsolescence. Repair Café Kamloops is an initiative of Transition Kamloops, a local not-for-profit dedicated to building a more resilient community. Repair Café volunteers gratefully acknowledge funding from the City of Kamloops’ Climate Action Grant. The group is working to help Kamloops achieve its goals in the Community Climate Action Plan.

Don’t miss this opportunity to join the repair revolution in Kamloops.

TRU Repair Café

Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (drop-in)

TRU Library Makerspace, first floor, Brown Family House of Learning

This event is free and open to everyone, no registration required. For more information about the TRU event, please contact the TRU Sustainability Office at [email protected].

Thompson Rivers University is leading in sustainability. Learn more about TRU’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.