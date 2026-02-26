Campus Life - Kamloops News

TRU signs Scarborough Charter, committing to action on anti-Black racism

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) formally signed the Scarborough Charter on Feb. 25, committing to measurable and accountable action to address anti-Black racism and Black inclusion across the institution.

With the signing, Thompson Rivers University became the 61st post-secondary institution in Canada to adopt the Charter, joining a growing national network working to advance Black inclusion, representation and equity in higher education.

The signing took place during a Black History Month community panel hosted by the TRU Black Law Students’ Association on Wednesday evening.

“The Scarborough Charter is not symbolic,” said TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Airini. “It calls institutions to action, to examine our systems, strengthen accountability and ensure Black students, faculty and staff experience real belonging, safety and opportunity. Signing the Charter affirms our responsibility to do this work openly and deliberately.”

Developed in 2021 at the University of Toronto Scarborough, the Scarborough Charter emerged from the 2020 National Dialogues and Action for Inclusive Higher Education and Communities. It was co-created with Black communities and post-secondary partners across the country.

The Charter is organized around four guiding principles: Black flourishing, inclusive excellence, mutuality and accountability. Signatory institutions commit to concrete actions, including improving representation among faculty and staff, reviewing institutional policies and practices through an anti-Black racism lens and publicly reporting on progress. Signing also connects institutions to the Charter’s Inter-Institutional Forum, which supports shared learning, coordinated initiatives and sector-wide accountability.

“By signing the Charter, TRU is signalling that it is prepared to move from statements to structures,” said John Ariyo, executive director of the Scarborough Charter Secretariat. “This commitment is about embedding anti-Black racism work into how institutions operate, measure success and hold themselves accountable over time.”

The Charter builds on TRU’s 2021 Anti-Racism Taskforce and ongoing equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism efforts, sharpening the university’s focus specifically on anti-Black racism and Black inclusion within a broader commitment to inclusive excellence. Through the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism, TRU has aligned Charter priorities with existing initiatives related to equity data, recruitment and retention, and student support systems.

“For many Black students at TRU, including international students, belonging must be experienced, not declared,” Airini said. “This commitment is about ensuring people can say, ‘I am safe here. I am seen here. I can thrive here.’”

The Charter signing took place during the community panel discussion which brought together students, faculty, staff and community members to reflect on collective responsibility, accountability and the work required to address anti-Black racism in higher education.

The panel was moderated by Deonte McCarthy, co-president of the TRU Black Law Students’ Association, and featured perspectives from across the TRU and Kamloops communities.

