Honouring cultural identity, diversity through mother tongues

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is bringing back its celebration of International Mother Language Day with a parade and rally on the Kamloops campus on Monday, Feb. 23, honouring linguistic diversity and the cultural richness of the TRU community.

Organized with support from the Office of the President and the Office of Indigenous Education, the event will welcome students, faculty members, staff and community members to reflect on the importance of preserving mother languages and the cultural identities connected to them.

“At TRU, we stand for diversity and inclusion, including rights to mother languages. This event raises awareness about preserving our identities and celebrating our diversity,” says associate professor and chair of Computing Science Dr. Musfiq Rahman, one of the organizers of this year’s celebration alongside the TRU Faculty Association’s decolonization, reconciliation and Indigenization standing committee.

“It shows our youth the power of standing up for their languages at a time when diversity and inclusion face challenges. It also honours the resilience of Indigenous peoples, including the Secwépemc, in protecting and revitalizing their languages,” he says.

International Mother Language Day on Feb. 21 promotes the preservation of linguistic diversity and the protection of mother languages worldwide, recognizing the role of languages in fostering inclusion and achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Proclaimed globally by UNESCO in 1999, observance began in Bangladesh, says co-organizer Dr. Humayun Kabir, assistant teaching professor of anthropology.

“The birth of Bangladesh is rooted in the 1952 Language Movement, when students sacrificed their lives on 21 February to defend their mother tongue against the linguistic oppression of West Pakistan. Bangladeshis worldwide honour this day with deep respect and pride,” says Kabir.

“International Mother Language Day not only commemorates this history but also affirms the universal right to speak and preserve one’s mother language while resisting linguistic domination. I am proud that TRU is observing this day in the true spirit of decolonization and linguistic justice.”

The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. at the flag poles outside the International Building, culminating in a rally in front of the Campus Activity Centre (CAC) until 1 p.m.

Co-organizer Dr. Ehsan Ahmed, assistant teaching professor and co-chair of Architectural Engineering and Technology, says celebrating linguistic diversity is crucial for preserving unique cultural heritages, promoting global empathy, and encouraging social inclusion.

“Acknowledging different languages ensures minorities can use their native tongues, which is essential for upholding human dignity and social justice,” says Ahmed.

“As a Bangladeshi, I’m proud of our struggle to defend our mother tongue,” says Rahman. “I see this event as a bridge connecting our shared stories of linguistic perseverance and the fundamental right to speak, learn, and dream in the language of our hearts.”

Event details:

Parade and Rally for International Mother Language Day

Date: Monday, Feb. 23

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: TRU Kamloops Campus

Parade starts at the International Building flagpoles

Rally follows in front of Campus Activity Centre (CAC)

Speakers:

TRU President Dr. Airini

Dr. Garry Gottfriedson

Dr. Musfiq Rahman

Dr. Roxane Letterlough

Everyone welcome, no registration required.

