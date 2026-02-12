Campus Life - Kamloops News

Alumni Q&A: Why I support TRU Day of Giving

TRU alum Bronwen Pakka understands the power of staying connected to the places that shaped her. Since earning her Bachelor of Business Administration in 2007, she has built a successful career in accounting — working across sectors from lumber wholesale and midstream gas to capital reporting for large corporations. Today, she serves as manager of finance at K̓wsaltktnéws ne Secwepemcúl’ecw School District No. 83.

Pakka chooses to give back to TRU as a regular donor, not only to strengthen opportunities for future learners but because it feels good to be part of something bigger: a growing community of alumni who care.

Ahead of TRU Day of Giving on Feb. 26, we asked Pakka what keeps her connected to TRU and why contributing to the future matters to her.

Why did you choose TRU for your post-secondary education?

I began my post‑secondary journey with Thompson Rivers University, starting in my hometown of Williams Lake before transitioning to Kamloops. The accounting program’s flexible design allowed me to complete a technical diploma that opened job opportunities and provided a clear pathway into the Bachelor of Business Administration program.

How did your TRU experience shape your career path?

I valued the practical experience our instructors brought to the classroom, offering real‑world insight into how our technical skills would be applied in professional settings. The program’s inclusion of industry‑standard accounting software also provided a strong advantage during my job search. Small class sizes supported meaningful discussion and deeper engagement.

When did you make your first gift to TRU, and what inspired that moment?

Many years ago, a TRU student called me as part of a campaign. It was their energy that inspired me to reciprocate with a donation.

You’ve been giving to TRU for several years now. What keeps you involved as a donor year after year?

TRU has grown over the years, yet its commitment to delivering relevant, high‑quality education remains strong. Its programs serve a diverse range of students and create opportunities for those in rural communities to study close to home.

Many people think giving has to be a huge sum of money in order to have an impact. What would you say to someone who wonders whether a small gift can make a difference?

Donations are a collective effort. It’s not just the size of each contribution, but the many individual voices coming together to say this cause matters.

Is there a particular area, fund, or type of student support at TRU that you feel especially connected to? Why?

I choose to support students in Williams Lake not only because it’s my hometown, but because the campus creates meaningful opportunities for people who want to stay and study locally.

How does it feel to know that your donations support students who are walking the same paths you once walked?

Student life is both rewarding and demanding. Bursaries not only ease financial pressure but also offer encouragement and a vote of confidence to keep going.

TRU Day of Giving brings together people who care about students. What does being part of that community mean to you?

The importance of education cannot be overstated, and knowing there is a strong community standing behind students offers real hope for the future.

If you could speak directly to fellow alumni or current students about the importance of giving back, what would you want them to know?

Life brings unexpected twists, but a solid foundation of knowledge and skills always creates new opportunities. By supporting others in their educational journey, we strengthen our communities and contribute to a more resilient society.

Looking ahead, what gives you hope or excitement about the future of TRU and the students who benefit from donor support?

I’m continually inspired by the achievements of TRU students and alumni. They’re rising to new challenges and delivering the kinds of solutions our world truly needs.

Day of Giving 2026 kicks off at midnight on Feb. 26 with 24 hours for supporters to choose their cause from across all TRU’s faculties and schools. Give anytime online at tru.ca/givingday or by phone at 250-828-5264 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Learn more about TRU Day of Giving and get ready to choose your cause at www.tru.ca/givingday