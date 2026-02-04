Campus Life - Kamloops News

TRU opens new cybersecurity lab for hands-on training in high-demand field

Thompson Rivers University opened a new cybersecurity lab in January, giving students in its computer network and cybersecurity diploma a dedicated space to train against real-world cyber threats.

The lab enables experiential learning by allowing students to work directly with industry-aligned tools used to secure networks, identify vulnerabilities and respond to cyberattacks. Rather than learning only in theory, students practice defending systems in simulated environments that reflect the challenges faced by organizations today.

“Every individual, small business, through to multinational mega-corporations is concerned about the privacy and security of their data and the networks they rely on,” said Dean of the Faculty of Science, Dr. Greg Anderson. “That concern is driving demand for trained specialists and that’s exactly what this diploma and lab are focused on.”

The space accommodates up to 46 students and one instructor at a time and is outfitted with high-tech audiovisual features, including four 98-inch displays, a height-adjustable teaching station and anti-glare grey boards that enhance visibility and reduce eye strain. These features support instruction, collaboration and real-time demonstration in a modern learning environment.

The lab supports TRU’s Computer Network and Cybersecurity Diploma, offered through the Department of Data Science and Cybersecurity, and reflects the university’s dual-sector approach, combining applied, career-ready training with opportunities for further academic study and research. It also aligns with TRU’s growing investment in applied computing and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Demand for cybersecurity and networking professionals continues to grow, with hundreds of related job openings expected in British Columbia over the next decade.

Students in the diploma can ladder into a bachelor of computing science or pursue industry certifications, depending on their career goals. Admissions are open to mature students and those applying directly from high school.

The program is supported with provincial funding through the StrongerBC Future Ready Action Plan, which enabled investments in tech-relevant expansion.

With the lab now operational, Thompson Rivers University is strengthening its capacity to prepare graduates for one of the fastest-growing areas in the technology sector.

Thompson Rivers University is leading in sustainability. Learn more about TRU’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.