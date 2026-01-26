Campus Life - Kamloops News

Wildfire leadership and partnerships highlighted at BC Natural Resources Forum

British Columbia has reached a critical inflection point in how it prepares for wildfire and other natural hazards, President and Vice-Chancellor Airini told delegates at the recent 2026 BC Natural Resources Forum, calling for long-term workforce planning, responsible use of artificial intelligence and sustained cross-sector partnerships.

Speaking on a panel focused on natural hazards and the protection of critical linear infrastructure, Airini said the growing scale and frequency of climate-driven events demand a shift from short-term responses to coordinated, long-range action.

“Preparedness is a decade-long game,” she said. “We don’t choose when the next natural hazard strikes, but we can choose to be ready.”

Airini outlined three priority areas where collaboration is urgently needed to strengthen provincial resilience. She pointed to the need for a shared workforce plan to ensure British Columbia has the skilled people required to protect roads, rail, power and fibre infrastructure before emergencies occur.

“We need to be preparing a natural hazard workforce before we need it,” Airini said, noting that many critical infrastructure systems face common and growing risks.

She also highlighted the potential of applied, responsible artificial intelligence to support wildfire research, training and decision-making, including AI-informed credentials and evaluation of emerging tools and technologies. Equally important, she said, is a commitment to long-horizon partnerships that extend beyond individual projects, meetings or wildfire seasons.

TRU Wildfire was highlighted as an institutional anchor for this work, bringing together use-inspired research, education and training grounded in the realities facing communities most affected by wildfire. As a dual-sector research university, Thompson Rivers University plays a unique role in preparing both front-line responders and those developing the technologies, infrastructure and systems needed to reduce risk and build resilience.

TRU Wildfire works closely with governments, Indigenous communities, industry and other post-secondary institutions, including a partnership with the BC Wildfire Service. TRU Wildfire is now the fastest-growing and largest concentration of wildfire researchers in Canada, with more than 50 wildfire researchers and educators, including four research chairs.

The panel was moderated by Laura Duke, partner at Lawson Lundell LLP, and included Monty Armstrong, fire prevention officer with CN; Ben Peco, director of security and emergency management at BC Hydro; and Rachel Woodhurst, FireSmart program lead with the BC Wildfire Service. The discussion explored how climate-driven hazards are increasingly affecting communities, supply chains and essential services across British Columbia.

Now in its 23rd year, the BC Natural Resources Forum is one of the province’s largest natural resources gatherings, bringing together more than 1,600 participants, including Indigenous leaders, governments, industry executives, international companies, post-secondary leaders and students. Held in Prince George from Jan. 20 to 22, the event included TRU as a sponsor, with TRU Wildfire hosting a booth throughout the conference.

TRU’s participation in the forum reinforced the university’s commitment to practical, collaborative solutions that strengthen British Columbia’s capacity to respond to wildfire and other natural hazards.

