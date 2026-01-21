Campus Life - Kamloops News

TRU appoints new Provost, Vice-President Academic

KAMLOOPS­ — Thompson Rivers University has appointed Dr. Gordon James Binsted as its next Provost and Vice-President Academic, effective February 1, 2026.

Binsted is a highly respected senior academic leader with extensive experience across teaching, research, and university administration. He most recently served as Deputy Provost of York University’s Markham Campus, where he was responsible for academic planning, faculty recruitment, program development, and student experience during the launch of a new multi-faculty campus.

“Gordon brings deep experience in complex university environments, which is so important for the role of chief academic officer,” said TRU President Airini. “He understands the role of the provost as both an academic leader and a steward of the institution, and he brings a principled, clear approach to academic planning and decision-making.”

The appointment brings Binsted back to Interior B.C. Prior to his role at York, Binsted held several senior leadership positions at the University of British Columbia, including Dean of the Faculty of Health and Social Development, Associate Provost, Strategic Health Initiatives, and Vice-Principal Academic and Provost (pro tem) at UBC Okanagan. In these roles, he worked closely with faculty, senates, and senior executive teams on academic planning, program development, budgeting, and governance.

Binsted is a world-class researcher whose work focuses on neuroscience, motor behaviour, and human performance. His research spans both basic and applied science, with strong links to health, wellbeing, and learning. He has supervised graduate students at the master’s, doctoral, and postdoctoral levels and has secured competitive funding from agencies such as NSERC and the Canada Foundation for Innovation.

Airini said the appointment comes at an important moment for TRU.

“TRU’s academic mission is central to everything we do,” said Airini. “Gordon’s background as a researcher, educator, and academic leader positions him well to advance our work as one university, strengthen TRU’s role as a dual-sector research university, support innovation in teaching and research, advance reconciliation and equity, diversity and inclusion, and guide the university through the decisions ahead as we build a future TRU.”

Binsted said he looks forward to returning to B.C.

“It’s my honour join Thompson Rivers University as Provost and Vice-President Academic. In these times of financial constraint and global tumult, I am deeply committed to leading with candour, collaboration, and care — seeking diverse voices, aligning resources with our shared mission, and stewarding excellence with accountability,” he said.

“Together with our students, faculty, staff, and communities, we will nurture transformative learning, advance scholarly impact, and uphold a culture where rigorous inquiry and inclusive leadership allow us to reimagine what a university can be.”

Airini also acknowledged the valued contributions of Dr. Shannon Wagner, who has served as TRU’s Interim Provost since July 2025.

The Provost and Vice-President Academic is the university’s chief academic officer, responsible for academic quality and integrity, leading teaching and research priorities, and overseeing academic planning, budgeting, and resource allocation in alignment with TRU’s academic mission and fiscal realities.

BACKGROUNDER — Dr. Gordon James Binsted

Previous senior leadership roles

Deputy Provost, Markham Campus, York University

Dean, Faculty of Health and Social Development, University of British Columbia

Associate Provost, Strategic Health Initiatives, University of British Columbia

Vice-Principal Academic and Provost (pro tem), UBC Okanagan

Vice-Principal Research (pro tem), UBC Okanagan

Dean (pro tem), Faculty of Education, UBC Okanagan

Founding Director, School of Health and Exercise Sciences, UBC Okanagan

Academic background

PhD, Experimental Psychology – University of Alberta

Master’s (Thesis), Motor Behaviour – McMaster University

Bachelor’s, Motor Learning and Control – University of British Columbia

Academic focus

Neuroscience and human movement

Motor control, perception–action systems

Brain performance, learning, and behaviour

Health, exercise science, and applied human performance

Key research themes

Brain activity and motor planning

Human performance and learning

Exercise, health, and brain function

Applied neuroscience in real-world settings

Research leadership highlights