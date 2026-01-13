Campus Life - Kamloops News

Building Future TRU abroad: advancing global partnerships in education and research

Thompson Rivers University is strengthening its international and Indigenous partnerships following meetings in New Zealand and Australia.

President Dr. Airini, joined by Vice-President of Administration and Finance Matt Milovick and Secwépemc Cultural Advisor Garry Gottfriedson, met with universities and Indigenous education institutions there in October whose work aligns with TRU’s commitments to use-inspired research, sustainability, digital innovation and student-connected learning.

The travel and new collaborative relations support the university’s plan to evolve as British Columbia’s first dual-sector research university, one that unifies vocational and academic education and research.

Formal affiliation agreements will create new academic and research opportunities. Key areas of collaboration include:

By-Indigenous, for-Indigenous education and research with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa (TWOA) and Te Wānanga o Raukawa (TWOR) in Aotearoa New Zealand. Both TWOA and TWOR are Indigenous-led tribal universities. TWOA has over 81 sites across New Zealand and provides Māori-centred and Indigenous-led education to all New Zealand citizens and residents. TWOR specialists in the dissemination of Māori knowledge and the provision of an authentically Māori tertiary education environment. All programs, from diploma levels upward, have compulsory te reo (Māori language) and hapū and iwi (sub-tribe and tribe) development components.

Indigenous-led academic governance (Māori, Pacific), as well as environmental sustainability and applied research and graduate studies with the University of Canterbury.

Dual-sector learning and adult learning innovations with Victoria University in Melbourne.

In addition, TRU participated in the Australia-New Zealand Uniforum Study Tour, establishing networks with universities from Canada (Alberta, UBC, Toronto), UK (Exeter, UCL), Australia (Griffith, Monash, Queensland, Sydney, RMIT, Macquarie), and New Zealand (Auckland). Study Tour sessions included:

Monash University: Optimizing university operations (Monash University)

Enterprise implementation of digital services including gen AI (Griffith University)

How to set your transformation agenda (University of Sydney)

TRU is committed to expanding global research opportunities and engagement through the university’s Strategic Internationalization Plan.

“TRU manages global partnerships with over 50 institutions in 25 countries for transnational education programs. These partnerships include accreditation programs, articulation agreements and pathway programs that allow students to begin studies in their home country and transfer seamlessly to TRU,” said Vice-President International Baihua Chadwick.

“Our university’s Strategic Internationalization Plan highlights the importance of international partnerships. They are designed to bring value home — for our students, faculty and the people of Interior BC. By learning from universities that share our values and challenges, TRU is building our capacity to serve communities and contribute to global futures.”

Expanding on TRU’s annual transparency commitments, the outcomes and travel-related expenditures for the trip, which happened in Airini’s fourth month as president, have already been posted on TRU webpages.

Thompson Rivers University is leading in sustainability. Learn more about TRU’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.