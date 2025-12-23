Campus Life - Kamloops News

Canada Impact+ Research Chairs will strengthen research at TRU

Thompson Rivers University is seeking three senior researchers to nominate through the federal government’s recently announced Canada Impact+ Research Chairs program, an effort designed to bring world-leading research talent to Canada and support work with clear public benefit.

The positions are open to exceptional international scholars, including Canadian researchers working abroad who wish to return. Successful nominees will be appointed as tenured full or associate professors and will join TRU’s growing research community in Kamloops and Williams Lake.

Each Canada Impact+ Research Chair is valued at $8 million over eight years, providing $1 million annually to support the chairholder’s salary and research program. TRU will advance up to three nominations through the competitive national process.

“This program gives us a rare chance to attract researchers whose work has real reach and impact,” said Interim Provost Shannon Wagner. “These chairs allow us to build teams, train students, and produce knowledge that matters to communities, governments, and industry, while strengthening our academic core.”

Applications are invited across eight priority areas identified by the Government of Canada, including advanced digital technologies, health and biotechnology, clean technology, climate resilience, food and water security, democratic and community resilience, advanced materials, and defence and dual-use technologies.

TRU is taking an open approach to academic placement, allowing successful candidates to align with existing strengths across the university.

President Airini said the chairs align with TRU’s role as a dual-sector research university with strong regional roots.

“Thompson Rivers University is a leader in connecting research, teaching, and practice,” she said. “Use-inspired research matters at TRU. These positions are about leaders in research that improves lives and industry, advancing innovation for economic development, and responding to issues that matter in British Columbia’s Interior and beyond. We are seeking exceptional researchers committed to working on complex, real-world problems.”

Candidates must be internationally recognized leaders whose research has demonstrated social, economic or policy impact. This may include work with communities, knowledge translation, policy advice, media engagement, or applied partnerships. Associate professors must be eligible for promotion to full professor within one to two years of nomination.

Review of applications will begin January 18, 2026, and continue until the positions are filled. Applications will be assessed by a multidisciplinary committee.

Over the past decade, TRU has expanded its research capacity, funding and graduate programs, earning recognition among Canada’s top 50 research universities. The university is a member of the Research Universities Council of BC and the Interior Universities Research Coalition and plays a leading role in research areas relevant to society, including wildfire science and community resilience.

More information on the application process is available by contacting [email protected].