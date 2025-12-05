Why language matters in conversations about substance use

Two weeks after National Addictions Awareness Week wrapped up across Canada, a Thompson Rivers University (TRU) faculty member is encouraging the university community to keep reflecting on how language shapes attitudes toward substance use, recovery and support.

Dr. Rahul Jain, an assistant professor in the School of Social Work and Human Service, has been teaching SOCW 4660: Addictions and Social Work Practice at TRU this fall. This is his first time teaching the course at TRU after previously running it at UNBC, and the experience renewed conversations about the impact of language on stigma, self-esteem and care.

“Language is a channel of our values and perspectives,” says Jain. “The words we use can influence how people perceive themselves, and judgmental language can discourage someone from seeking help or treatment.”

He says small shifts in how we communicate about substance use can create a more supportive environment — on campus and beyond.

“By using respectful, person-centred language, we can break down barriers to care.”

Evolving terminology in the field

Jain notes that many public health organizations now avoid terms such as “addict” or “addictions” because of their judgmental undertones. Instead, they use phrases such as substance use, substance use disorder or person who uses substances.

“It’s about focusing on an individual’s experience rather than defining them by their behaviour,” he says.

In the classroom, Jain teaches students about the biological, psychological and social factors that contribute to substance use. He explains that repeated use can alter the brain’s reward pathways, affecting dopamine, receptors and stress responses — with implications for tolerance, withdrawal and commonly experienced compulsive patterns.

“For many students, understanding how the brain works is often a turning point,” he says. “It helps them move away from moral explanations toward a more compassionate understanding of substance use as a health issue rather than a moral failure.”

Learning about the brain’s adaptive processes over time helps students dispel the notion that substance use reflects personal weakness or a lack of willpower. Instead, they begin to view it as a health and social issue connected to trauma, stress and an individual’s environment.

Continuing the conversation

The shift in language has sparked discussion among colleagues as well. Jain says many faculty members support updating course titles and materials to reflect current terminology. Moving from “addictions” to “substance use,” for example, better aligns with trauma-informed teaching and contemporary social work practice, and reflects language increasingly used across health, social services and harm-reduction settings.

“This shift also prepares students for the language they’ll encounter in the field,” he says.

Reframing language extends beyond substance use. Jain cites gambling as an example where professionals are adopting terms such as “gambling-related harms” instead of labels like “problem gambler,” as part of a broader movement to understand behaviours on a spectrum and reduce shame for those seeking support.

As students, faculty, staff and community members navigate substance use — whether personally or through their work — Jain hopes the TRU community will remain mindful of how language shapes understanding, compassion and connection.

National Addictions Awareness Week ran from Nov. 16 to 22, highlighting solutions to address the harms of alcohol and drug use and giving Canadians an opportunity to learn about prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery. More information and supports are available through TRU’s Wellness Centre and community mental health and substance use services.

Thompson Rivers University is leading in sustainability. Learn more about TRU’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.