Campus Life - Kamloops News

Gala raises more than $300,000 to fuel student success

Fundraising games, lively music and the excitement of community generosity filled the TRU Conference Centre on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the TRU Foundation Gala, which raised $302,675 to support Thompson Rivers University (TRU) students.

Proceeds from the event support TRU Foundation awards, bursaries and scholarships, as well as the annual Fund-a-Need cause. This year, the 2025 Fund-a-Need live auction included $50,000 in matching funds and raised $155,190 in support of entrance awards for incoming TRU students, with 67 guests raising their paddles to help students make their post-secondary dreams possible.

The TRU Foundation Gala is a longstanding event that has been raising funds for student awards, bursaries and scholarships through the TRU Foundation Open Awards since 1993.

It was Dr. Airini’s first foundation gala as TRU’s president and vice-chancellor, and she addressed the crowd to express her gratitude.

“You being here tonight means more students are able to make their way here and build good futures as lifelong learners, human rights advocates, entrepreneurs, welders, knowledge makers, lawyers, nurses, bankers, urban planners, carpenters, social workers, inventors and more,” she said. “Already you have made so much possible. Thank you.”

With 266 guests, over 50 silent auction items, an exciting Fund-a-Need live auction, and prizes courtesy of WestJet, Rocky Mountaineer and Earls, the second annual Winter’s Ball was a scintillating success.

“I haven’t been to such a fun, energetic and inspiring event in a long time,” said Leo Baggio, who has attended several TRU Foundation galas and many local events. “It’s amazing to be part of such a generous community.”

The third annual Winter’s Ball will be held Nov. 14, 2026.

Visit tru.ca/giving to learn more about philanthropy at TRU.

Thompson Rivers University is leading in sustainability. Learn more about TRU’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.